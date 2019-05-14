News Roundup: John Singleton Memorial to Be Held at USC, DJ Khaled’s ‘Father of Asahd’ Documentary, & More

A John Singleton Memorial Will Be Held at USC.

Friends, family and close loved ones gathered last week for John Singleton’s Celebration of Life. According to TMZ, a larger memorial celebration will follow at Singleton’s alma mater, USC, on May 21 from 11-2 PM.

“We’re told details are still being worked out regarding which celebs may speak or perform … but several have already RSVP’d they’ll be there,” TMZ reports. “We’re told it’s not going to be a total free-for-all for the public … it won’t be super small like the funeral, but a few thousand invites will go out.”

John Singleton Will Have Memorial at Alma Mater USC https://t.co/PaUQJEz7ZW — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2019

DJ Khaled Is Release a Father of Asahd: The Album Experience Documentary.

DJ Khaled is celebrating what he’s been calling his best body of work with a Father of Asahd: The Album Experience documentary, dropping via TIDAL on May 17.

The Source reports that a CRWN sit-down with Elliott Wilson will also go down on May 21, and TIDAL members can sign up to attend both a screening of the documentary and the interview.

Word on the street is there’s a Nipsey Hussle feature on the album.

NEWS: DJ Khaled To Drop Father Of Asahd Album Experience Documentaryhttps://t.co/2eLql2ZeSO pic.twitter.com/ldkqFp5RfL — THE BEAT 99.9FM (@THEBEAT999FM) May 14, 2019

Stan Lee’s Former Business Partner Hsa Been Reportedly Charged with 5 Counts of Elder Abuse.

On Friday, Keya Morgan was charged with five counts of elder abuse after reportedly mistreating the comic book legend. There’s also a warrant out for Morgan’s arrest.

“It was back in July when Lee’s legal team filed docs requesting a restraining order against Morgan,” TMZ details. “In the docs, Stan’s attorneys claimed Morgan mishandled more than $5 million of Stan’s money and he had suffered severe physical and emotional injuries because of Morgan. The docs also claimed Keya tried to isolate Stan from his family and moved him to an undisclosed location.”

Stan Lee's ex-manager charged with elder abuse against comic book co-creator https://t.co/NK8jaHAHnf pic.twitter.com/0I8v2VRKF3 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 14, 2019

News Roundup: John Singleton Memorial to Be Held at USC, DJ Khaled's 'Father of Asahd' Documentary, & More

