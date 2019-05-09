‘Power’ To Air Final Season In August With Spinoffs Reportedly In The Works

After six seasons, Power will come to an end.

The popular Starz television drama will premiere its final season on August 25 in a 15-episode act entitled “The Final Betrayal.” Created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by rap mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the series will not fade away so easily. Per a report from Deadline, spinoffs from the series are already set in motion to early development. Kemp teased the fates of the show’s favorite characters through a precise statement on the series’ future.

“We will follow some of your beloved Power characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” Kemp said Thursday. “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a Power universe as unpredictable as the original.”

50 Cent himself would break the news of the show closing out on his Instagram, promising more spinoffs along the way.

He also takes a subtle jab at HBO hit series Game of Thrones, claiming that this season of Power will be just as mind-blowing.

50 Cent will also be making his directorial debut in the final season on its third episode.

“We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” the hip-hop superstar stated. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

He later teased more details of the show along with the rest of the cast on Strahan and Sara earlier Thursday.

