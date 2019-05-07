AllTheFeels: Mom Surprised With Degree After Skipping Her Ceremony To Attend Son’s Graduation [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:

An emotional video making the rounds on the internet encapsulates the sacrifices and rewards of motherhood.

When Michigan mom Sharonda Wilson made the tough decision to forgo attending her college graduation in order to stand in solidarity with her son Stephan, she had no idea that her decision would spark a streamline of events orchestrated to work in her favor.

Wilson was expected to receive her degree from Ferris State University on May 4, but instead accompanied Stephan to attend his ceremony at Central Michigan University.

However, behind the scenes, Wilson was in the surprise of a lifetime. When Ferris State President David Eilser and President Bob Davies of Central Michigan heard of her dilemma, they coordinated an effort to make sure that she and her son would be able to celebrate their educational victories together.

In a video shared to Central Michigan University’s Twitter page, Wilson receives her degree while standing next to her son.

Stephan can be seen placing a graduation cap on his mother’s head while he exudes pure joy in the moment.

To attend her son Stephan’s commencement ceremony, Sharonda Wilson was unable to attend her own from Ferris State University. Learning this, @cmichprez contacted FSU President Eisler and was able to confer her degree on behalf of FSU's president and trustees. #cmichgraduation pic.twitter.com/anCSTHDCdC — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) May 4, 2019

“I made a call today when I found this out to David Eilser, the president of Ferris State University,” Dr. Davies begins.

Davies then with full authority on behalf of President Eilser and FSU’s board of trustees, awards Wilson with her degree. “Please move your tassel from your right to the left,” Davies says in order to complete the process.

As the crowd erupts, Wilson with tears streaming down her face, hugs her son who is equally emotional.

What a beautiful moment shared between the both of them that we’re sure will also inspire the hearts and minds of so many others.

