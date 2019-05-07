CLOSE
Will Smith Sings His Version Of Live-Action Aladdin’s ‘Friend Like Me’ [Video]

The Kids Choice Awards 2019

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Will Smith stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday night to talk to Jimmy Fallon about his upcoming film, Aladdin.

Before taking a magic carpet ride around the studio, Will reveals why he was reluctant to step into Robin Williams’ shoes to play Genie in Disney’s live-action Aladdin. He also shows us allhow he brought some Fresh Prince flavor to the role with a hip-hop update to “Friend Like Me.”

was originally published on getuperica.com

