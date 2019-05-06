Via Madamenoire:

Gayle King and CBS are finally done negotiating her contract. After hitting a standstill last month, CBS has doubled King’s $5.5 million salary to $11 million, Page Six reports. Since King thought about leaving the company, it’s good to hear that CBS was able to meet King’s demands.

At one point, an insider said that CBS was scared that they wouldn’t be able to afford the CBS in the Morning host.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“It’s not like CBS News can all of a sudden find ABC or NBC money — it has to come from somewhere,” the anonymous source said.

Her bestie Oprah even pushed her to get more money.

“I said, ‘Get what you want. Get exactly what you want, because now’s the time. And if you don’t get what you want, then make the next right move,’” Winfrey told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Winfrey said she even called King’s lawyer, Allen Grubman, about the matter.

“I said, “Allen, she should get what she wants.” And Allen goes, “What the F do you think I’m doing here? I said the same thing to her!” The negotiation was already happening before her R. Kelly interview.”

SEE ALSO: R. Kelly Breaks His Silence In New Interview With Gayle King [VIDEO]

King began to be admired for keeping her cool during her explosive CBS interview with R. Kelly over the latest allegations against him for continuing to sexual abuse minors. Her unbothered demeanor led to her going viral and inspired memes seen all over social media.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

CBS Has Doubled Gayle King’s Salary In Her New Contract was originally published on getuperica.com

Related

Get Up! Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: