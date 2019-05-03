Study: Smoking Weed Can Motivate You to Workout

Waking and baking before your workouts could be beneficial.
According to a new study, smoking cannabis could actually motivate someone to get to the gym.
Researchers in Colorado surveyed more than 600 people in five states where the drug has been legalized for recreational use.
They found those who smoked either before or after hitting the gym, or even both, said they worked out more. Some even said it helped relieve minor aches and pains.
