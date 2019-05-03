A former manager for a Georgia criminal justice agency has filed a lawsuit alleging she was harassed and later fired because she’s an African-American woman.

According to reports, the former Division Director Nicole Jenkins was targeted by Jay Neal, the executive director for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Jenkins’ lawsuit reportedly states she was falsely accused of exposing her staff to bullying, and she was compared to a domestic violence batterer.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jenkins was later replaced in meetings with male employees, forced to submit paperwork that wasn’t required of her white colleagues and abruptly fired in June 2017, the lawsuit said.

Neal, a former Republican state legislator, didn’t return messages from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeking comment.

“It’s very clear there was a struggle and difficulty with having an African-American woman in that position of power,” said Jenkins’ attorney, Adian Miller. “She was treated differently, and there was no legitimate reason for it other than race or gender.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jenkins is seeking back pay and other monetary damages from a federal jury.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Georgia Agency Manager Allegedly Fired Because She’s A Black Woman was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related