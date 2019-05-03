Keyshia Cole is adding one more to her tribe.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The singer announced her pregnancy on social media. She’s expecting the bundle of joy with boyfriend Niko Hale.
Cole shares a 9-year-old son with ex-husband Daniel ‘Boobie’ Gibson.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Congrats!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]
- John Singleton Passes Away At 51
- Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress For One Of Her Former Students
Baby Love: Singer Keyshia Cole is Pregnant [Photo] was originally published on 92q.com
comments – add yours