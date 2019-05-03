Keyshia Cole is adding one more to her tribe.

The singer announced her pregnancy on social media. She’s expecting the bundle of joy with boyfriend Niko Hale.

Cole shares a 9-year-old son with ex-husband Daniel ‘Boobie’ Gibson.

Congrats!

Baby Love: Singer Keyshia Cole is Pregnant [Photo] was originally published on 92q.com

