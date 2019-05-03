CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Baby Love: Singer Keyshia Cole is Pregnant [Photo]

Leave a comment
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Keyshia Cole is adding one more to her tribe.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The singer announced her pregnancy on social media. She’s expecting the bundle of joy with boyfriend Niko Hale.

Cole shares a 9-year-old son with ex-husband Daniel ‘Boobie’ Gibson.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Congrats!

Tamron Hall’s Friends Surprise Her With Baby Shower [PHOTOS]
2016 US Open Opening Night
3 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Baby Love: Singer Keyshia Cole is Pregnant [Photo] was originally published on 92q.com

baby , Keyshia Cole , Niko Hale

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close