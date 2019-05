‘Empire’ Renewed For 6th Season But Jussie Smollett Unlikely To Return

The hit Fox TV series “Empire” will be returning for their 6th season but it looks like one of its starts may not be returning.

In a statement, Fox announced that Jussie Smollett is unlikely to return to the show. “By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett’s option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to ‘Empire,’” Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.

Smollett, who plays middle son Jamal Lyon was already written out of the final two episodes of the series. Smollett’s final episode in season five ended with his character Jamal marrying Kai (Toby Onwumere), the first gay wedding between two African-American men aired on television. While he is supposedly off on his honeymoon, the return of the character or his exit has yet not been addressed.

Empire’s 5th season ends on May 8th.

In late January, the singer/actor reported that he was attacked by two masked men. By February, Smollett was arrested on a felony charge of filing a false report.

On March 8th, Smollett was charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report only for the charges to be dropped later in the month.

