Erica Dixon Is Set To Give Birth To Identical Twin Girls In ‘Just A Few Days’ [PHOTO]

It feels like just yesterday that we were telling you Erica Dixon was pregnant, and carrying twins at that. Well, according to the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star, she’s already due to give birth in just a few more days to to her identical twin girls.

At least, that’s what she says is the plan via a post she shared on social media on Monday. The 34-year-old shared a picture of herself in a chic sweatsuit, in heels, holding on to her baby bump, which from the side is quite the site to see.

“In just a few days I’ll meet the two little angels God has blessed me with. I’m beyond ready, nervous, and excited all at the same time,” she wrote. “Thanks to all who prayed for me throughout this pregnancy. It worked and I’m so thankful that they are healthy with no issues or concerns. I can’t wait to love on them.”

When she shared the news in a vlog that was posted in February (she was further along than in the clip), she said that the pregnancy was a major shock because she wasn’t trying to have kids. In fact, she had an IUD implanted.

“I am pregnant. Wasn’t trying to get pregnant,” she said at the time. “This is something that, I ain’t even going to say kind of happened but in a sense it did because I had a Mirena. Birth control to me now at this point, I’m convinced, is just the devil. It works for some people, others it doesn’t work for.”

But all that confusion aside, she saw the blessing in her situation and was working to get used to the ups and downs of carrying twins this time around.

“This pregnancy has been really, really difficult for me,” she said. “I’ve been vomiting up until now, being 15 weeks. Still vomiting. Still taking Zofran to stop the nausea to keep me from vomiting. Just trying to take it a day at a time.”

In a follow-up vlog, she revealed that she’s having monochorionic-diamniotic twins, also known as mono di. These twins, who share a placenta but have two amniotic sacs, make up 20 percent of spontaneous twin conception.

“I carry unique twins,” she said. “So the twins I carry are called mono/di twins, which means that they simply share a placenta. They’re getting all their resources from that one placenta. That does come with risks and complications, but I am prayerful. I’m going to keep pushing on and I just know I’m going to be blessed with two beautiful girls.”

And it seems like very, very soon, those blessings will be here. In the mean time, Dixon can continue enjoying her interesting cravings: salads and beans.

“I’ve been having some really, really, really weird cravings. My go-to lately has been salads, soups and vinagrette dressing,” she said in her most recent vlog. “Why? I don’t know. And veggies, a lot of vegetables. A lot of lima beans…beans period. Black beans, butter beans, kidney beans, which is good because these are healthy cravings, but I’m just surprised. I normally like sweets. I like to have something sweet even after I eat and I haven’t been wanting that.”

