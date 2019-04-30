A Domino’s employee in Friendswood was written a citation after police say he assaulted his co-worker for revealing a spoiler to Avengers: Endgame.

33-year-old Justice Surface attacked a fellow pizza store employee at the 116 E. Edgewood Dr location early Sunday evening according to cops.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Despite breaking records left and right, Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo had told fans to at least be courteous and not spoil the movie for those who hadn’t seen it yet. They even created a social campaign, #DontSpoilTheEndgame. Well, at least one viewer found out the hard way.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Friendswood Cops Say Domino’s Employee Assaulted Co-Worker Over Spoiling ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related