Jim Jones Gives Emotional Speech For Fiancée Chrissy Lampkin’s 48th Birthday: “She’s Definitely A Soldier That I Love So Much” [VIDEO]

TV personality Chrissy Lampkin celebrated her 48th birthday over the weekend (April 27) with help from her longtime love, rapper Jim Jones. He helped plan a party for her with all of her friends present. In front of the group, the “We Fly High” rapper delivered a pretty sweet and rousing speech about his partner in reality TV shenanigans, and overall love. He said he’s grateful that she’s put up with his stuff for a relationship that, reportedly, has been going, despite public ups and downs, proposals and TV shows, since 2004. It was a rare emotional moment from The Diplomats rapper.

“I don’t know how many people got to end up with their crush in life, but I kinda did. That’s a Harlem thing,” he said of their relationship, as the two both grew up in Harlem. “But besides that, I haven’t met anyone like you in my life. You’re very smart. You know a lot. You should’ve went to finish going to school is what you should have did [crowd laughs]. But she’s definitely intelligent, sweet, loving. I know I’m not the easiest person, so for her to stick by me for so long, I know she’s definitely a soldier that I love so much. Happy birthday. I wish you many more.”

The pair have put their relationship on display a number of times, and have taken the good, bad and the ugly that has come with opening it up to public scrutiny. When they were promoting their past WEtv series Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never, Lampkin clarified why she’s stuck by her man through a long-term engagement that hasn’t yet panned out into a trip down the aisle.

“I don’t want to get married before either one of us is really ready, then what’s the sense? That ends in divorce,” she told Billboard in 2016. “People move at their own pace. I’m still here because it’s my choice.”

For the record, Jones is appreciative of that.

“I’ve been in this game a long time and we both came up in the streets of Harlem and we see what life can do to people, from the street aspect and the industry,” he said in the same interview. “She’s talked me off the ledge on numerous occasions.”

If they like it, we love it. And after so many years, it’s clear they really, really like it.

