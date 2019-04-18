CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch: Offset Releases ‘Clout’ Music Video Featuring Cardi B

Leave a comment
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Offset recently unveiled his video for “Clout” featuring Cardi B and they’re not playing any games! Time proves they are made for each other. The track comes from Offset’s critically-acclaimed project, Father of 4, which entered the Billboard Top 200 at no. 4 after its February release. Take a look at the video below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]
10 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Watch: Offset Releases ‘Clout’ Music Video Featuring Cardi B was originally published on hiphopnc.com

cardi b , offset , video

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close