Offset recently unveiled his video for “Clout” featuring Cardi B and they’re not playing any games! Time proves they are made for each other. The track comes from Offset’s critically-acclaimed project, Father of 4, which entered the Billboard Top 200 at no. 4 after its February release. Take a look at the video below…

Watch: Offset Releases 'Clout' Music Video Featuring Cardi B

