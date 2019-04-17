Rapper Sought In Connection To A Deadly Shooting In Atlanta

Cops in Atlanta are searching for 23-year-old Qamar Williams in connection to a deadly shooting that took place in a home in south Dekalb County, Georgia.

Williams, also known as Cleveland area rapper Q Money, allegedly shot and killed a man in the living room of a residence in the 3500 block of Lehigh Way. He’s been charged with murder.

According to a police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams was seen standing over the victim’s body by a roommate. The man ran to wake up the victim’s cousin, and the two took the firearm from Williams, forced him out of the front door and locked it behind him, according to a witness.

Officers found several shell casings and guns throughout the home. The victim’s cousin said that he had only been staying at the home or three or four days before he was killed. It’s possible according to investigators that Williams knew the victim from their time living in Ohio.

Williams, who rose to prominence in 2018 with the single “Neat”, recently dropped a remix featuring Young Dolph, YFN Lucci and Peewee Longway two weeks ago.

