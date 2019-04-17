Nipsey Hussle Was Part-Owner of a Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Business Partner Reveals

When the late rapper/activist/business mogul Nipsey Hussle confidently stated “I ain’t nothin’ like you f***in’ rap n****s,” he meant every single word. Hussle’s business partner revealed that the Victory Lap crafter invested in a Las Vegas resort and casino.

Hussle’s business savvy is no new thing, whether it’s pushing $100 mixtapes, selling clothing and merch, or revitalizing his own hood by investing it, Neighborhood Nip knew what he was doing. David Gross revealed in a touching Instagram post that his late friend and business partner was thinking really big and invested in a deal for a Virgin Las Vegas resort and casino coming in 2020.

In the post, Gross speaks on how Virgin Atlantic took notice and reached out, making them partial owners four months after a failed bid that himself, Hussle, Dj Khaled, and R Donahue Peebles Jr. put in for the Viceroy Santa Monica:

“This moment deserves sharing because this was a full circle moment. The significance and symbolism of this was profound for both of us because this was us realizing the American Dream at a high level; we took different paths, but both started with no money, connections or a legacy roadmap that got us to this moment.”

“This is the meeting a couple months later, that would result in us becoming partial owners, of not a hotel… But a resort and casino in the desert…”

“The Virgin Las Vegas coming 2020 #legend #facts”

If you needed any proof as to why Hussle’s family is declining charity in regards to his children, moves like this hammer home the point Nipsey’s loved ones will be financially taken care of for a long time.

The marathon continues.

Posted April 17, 2019

