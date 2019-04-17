White Man Sentenced 10 Years For Hiring Hitman To Lynch Black Neighbor

A white man in South Carolina has been sentenced to a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to hiring a hit man to kill his Black neighbor, hang his lifeless body from a tree, and set a burning cross on the neighbor’s lawn according to NYTimes.

26-year-old Brandon Cory Lecroy was arrested in 2018 when the cops got a tip that he had contacted a known white supremacist group in search of a hitman who would take his job offer.

An FBI agent posed as the hitman and called Brandon. During their phone call, he was told “$500 and he’s a ghost.” When Brandon gave the agent a $100 downpayment, photos of the two targets, and the best times to commit the murder, he was promptly arrested.

Brandon also asked the agent for an untraceable 9mm pistol to be used for an unnamed purpose.

Ten years was the maximum sentence for this type of crime.

Source: Bossip.com

