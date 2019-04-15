Morehouse College Will Admit Transgender Men Starting Next Year

Morehouse College has just put a groundbreaking policy in place that will allow transgender men to attend their institution. Beginning in the fall of 2020, people who identify as men regardless of their biological gender will be considered for admission, The Root reports.

“In a rapidly changing world that includes a better understanding of gender identity, we’re proud to expand our admissions policy to consider trans men who want to be part of an institution that has produced some of the greatest leaders in social justice, politics, business, and the arts for more than 150 years,” Terrance Dixon, Morehouse’s Vice President for Enrollment Management, said in statement. “The ratification of this policy affirms the College’s commitment to develop men with disciplined minds who will lead lives of leadership and service.”

Gender Identity Admissions and Matriculation Policy was created by a task force composed of faculty and staff led by the college president Dr. David A. Thomas who worked together for 15 months.

The policy also applies to students who are transitioning at Morehouse. Students who want to transition from male to female will not be eligible for admission and cannot continue to be enrolled. Any exemptions to this policy will be determined by a three-person committee and whatever decisions that are made by them can only be reversed by the college president.

