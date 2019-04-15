Jim Jones Takes Plea Deal In Georgia Drug & Gun Case

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jim Jones caught a break in his Georgia drug and gun case. After taking a plea deal, the Dipset rapper was able to avoid jail time.

Jones was facing five felonies after a car he was a passenger in allegedly was chased down by cops, with guns and drugs found in the vehicle after it was searched.

Reports TMZ:

According to court docs out of Coweta County, GA — where Jim was facing 5 felony counts and a misdemeanor from his June 2018 arrest — Jim was sentenced to 2 years probation and a $1,500 fine, plus minor court costs.

We’re told 3 of the 6 charges were dropped, including a felony drug charge and 2 felony counts of possession of a firearm. The other 3 charges will go away if he stays out of trouble while on probation — all part of a plea deal.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jim has to stay off booze and drugs for the next couple years and report to his probation officer in GA to get the remaining 3 charges dropped from his record. All things considered, he should count himself lucky.

We’re willing to bet Jones stays out of trouble because those felony charges carry years in the bing. And you can’t make money while sitting in a cell.

Photo: Getty

