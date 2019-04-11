Young Thief Steals From 7-Eleven But Instead Of Bringing In Cops, The Owner Does THIS

Via Bossip:

One 7-Eleven owner wasn’t in a rush to get cops involved when confronted with a theft in his store.

According to CBS News, Jay Singh saw someone trying to snag items from his Toledo, Ohio store. “You can see he’s turning here, putting stuff in his pocket,” he said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Singh then told an employee to call 911 while he confronted the customer:

“He said, ‘Oh, I’ll put it back.’ I said ‘No, put everything on the counter. I want to see all the things that you have,’” Singh said.

Then Singh posed a simple question to the guy: Why was he stealing?

“He said, ‘I’m hungry. I’m stealing it for myself and my younger brother.’ I said you need food? I’ll give you food. That’s not a problem,” Singh said.

The owner then filled a bag with food for free and he stopped the 911 call. Singh said there was no point in getting the young customer arrested when food was the root issue.

“He’s a young kid. That will go on his record that he was a thief. He cannot do anything in his life. He will not get a good job. This will not solve his hunger problem,” Singh said.

If only more people could think like Singh.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

One customer, Cedric Bishop, served as a witness to the good deed. He thought what he saw was so amazing, he decided to share it on Facebook.

“There was over 1,000 shares. Brought tears to my eyes honestly,” Bishop said.

Singh further explained why he did what he did, saying: “It’s basically our Indian culture that if you give food to a hungry person, that’s considered like God will bless you for that.”

Hopefully, all the blessings go Singh’s way and for the hungry customer.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Young Thief Steals From 7-Eleven But Instead Of Bringing In Cops, The Owner Does THIS was originally published on getuperica.com

Related