CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Couple Missing Nearly 2 Weeks After Disappearing During Dominican Republic Vacation

Leave a comment

According to several reports, a couple has been missing for almost two weeks after disappearing during a vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Orlando Moore’s sister says he and his girlfriend, Portia Ravenelle, flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport about midnight on March 23, Turner said. The two left a car at the airport and were supposed to return from a trip to the Dominican Republic on March 27 but she has not heard from him since he left New York, Lashay Turner told local news.

The pair posted pictures of their trip to social media, sharing their smiles and adventures, but then their family says communication stopped.

Turner reportedly filed a police report with Mount Vernon Police on March 29.

“At present time we are working directly with the Attorney’s Office ‘Procuradoria General de la Republica Dominica’ on the matter at hand,” the embassy of the Dominican Republic said in a statement to WPIX.

“As such, it is part of an ongoing investigation and we are not at liberty to comment nor speculate.”

U.S. officials are also involved in some capacity, but the State Department was limited in what it could release, only sharing that it is aware of the missing persons case.

The family has reportedly said the couple never made it to their flight and their phones appear to have been shut off.

Photos Leak Of Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter On Vacation With His Side Piece

10 photos Launch gallery

Photos Leak Of Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter On Vacation With His Side Piece

Continue reading Photos Leak Of Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter On Vacation With His Side Piece

Photos Leak Of Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter On Vacation With His Side Piece

[caption id="attachment_2964162" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: John Lamparski / Getty[/caption] On the same day Wendy Williams revealed she was being treated at a halfway house for pill and alcohol addiction, photos of Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson were released on The Daily Mail. Kevin reportedly flew Sharina out with him to Florida when he admitted Wendy Williams into a rehab center. According to Daily Mail, they also viewed pictures of Kevin and Sharina laid up in what appears to be their hotel room. “Hunter is shirtless while Hudson appears to be wearing a tube-top night dress and flicks a peace sign at the camera,” they reported. https://www.instagram.com/p/BvPzJG2B_hS/ Apparently Sharina has given Kevin multiple ultimatums but he doesn’t want to leave Wendy because she funds their lifestyle. ‘Kevin is in love with Sharina but he told her he can’t leave his wife, but the only reason he is still with Wendy is because he and Sharina can’t take care of themselves – they need her money,’ a source told DailyMailTV. Apparently Wendy spiraled into a drug-fueled addiction after she hired a private investigator who discovered Kevin had been having an affair. Wendy reportedly confronted him and injured her arm in an altercation. Despite the fact that Wendy’s made some enemies during her long career, people were quick to come to her defense after photos of Kevin and Sharina were leaked.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Couple Missing Nearly 2 Weeks After Disappearing During Dominican Republic Vacation was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Dominican Republic , vacation

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close