Tamar Braxton is single and ready to mingle. the youngest Braxton sister apparently broke up with her boyfriend, who she was sure she was going to marry. “The Big Brother” winner took to social media to post a cryptic caption that read, “Trust no one.”

'Trust no one, I'm single and ready to mingle' – Tamar Braxton confirms she and her Nigerian boyfriend are no longer together

Tamar’s admission comes on the heels of her birthday, with which she was disappointed because she felt like her sisters didn’t put enough effort into her celebration.

“I give out Gucci bags for Christmas. I’m just saying it’s my birthday. I’m just saying, all I get is a pair of sunglasses between six girls?” she snapped. “This is some straight foul f*ck bullsh*t that y’all threw together” she added.

When her sisters added they were taking her on a hot air balloon ride, which angered her more because everyone knows she’s afraid of heights.

I put off not having my bday party in Napa like I wanted because everyone couldn’t come…. I’m so stupid!!! This was the plan Fck me🙄 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 27, 2019

Needless to say, Tamar wasn’t pleased with her sister’s efforts. To add insult to injury, Trina Braxton’s boyfriend proposed to her during the celebration.

Tamar Braxton Breaks Up With Boyfriend, Goes Off On Sisters For Throwing Her A Bad Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

