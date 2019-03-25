Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Congratulations are in order for Kehlani! The R&B singer and her partner welcomed their bundle of joy into the world over the weekend and mom and dad are thrilled!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” she captioned. “Unmedicated home-birth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. Thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison. Refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside.”

this weekend our angel arrived earthside perfectly healthy & full of wonder. unmedicated homebirth was indescribable. taking time to be family and heal. thank you everyone who sent us love and support on her journey earthside! 🧡 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 25, 2019

Adeya is home. Kehlani gave birth at home standing up, unmedicated, into my arms as we spoke her 1st words to her. The most beautiful moment of my life

These two are my reason & resolve. We are enjoying each other & our health, resting & surrendering to love. My heart is full. 💚 pic.twitter.com/ZfkMqT8cs4 — javaughn (@jyoungwhite) March 25, 2019

RELATED: Baby Tsunami: Kehlani’s Baby Bump Is Making Beautiful Waves [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Kehlani Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child, A Girl!

Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related

Brandon Caldwell Posted 20 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: