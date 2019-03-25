Tech 9, Philadelphia Battle Rapper & Commentator, Has Passed Away

The battle rap community lost a great one over the weekend. Tech 9, a Philadelphia battle rapper (not to be confused with rapper Tech N9ne), passed away according to sources. Details on his passing have not yet been released.
Tech was one of the most well-known personalities in the battle rap scene and he transitioned into commentary a few years ago. “Tech 9, whose real name was Akeem Mickens, used to be involved with Lionz Den and Street Arena before hitting it big with Ultimate Rap League,” according to HNHH.
Many people who knew Tech locally, and on the national scale have been paying homage, including Lupe Fiasco.
His last recorded battle was against Geechi Gotti in July 2018. That marked his first rap battle since August 2016 and the first time he had been recorded battling twice in a year since 2015.
Tech 9 will truly be missed. Rest in peace to a real icon in the battle rap community.
