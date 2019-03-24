CLOSE
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Accepted To USC On Her Own, With No Jail Time

Not all rich kids and dads try to pull the jig.

Dr. Dre is a proud papa. The legendary producer took to social media to share that his daughter was accepted to USC, legally.

You may recall the whole college admission scandal that got some TV stars arrested. Well, Dr. Dre isn’t one of those cheating parents, and he made sure to say so.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!,” was the caption of a photo (that has since been deleted) of an elated Dr. Dre and his smirking seed, Truly Young.

And yes, Dr. Dre and Jimmy lovine donated $70 million to USC and launched the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy while Dre spoke at one of the school’s graduations – something to benefit all kids.

Stunty heavy young woman, stunt heavy.

Dr. Dre’s Daughter Accepted To USC On Her Own, With No Jail Time was originally published on hiphopwired.com

