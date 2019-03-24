Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Dr. Dre is a proud papa. The legendary producer took to social media to share that his daughter was accepted to USC, legally.
You may recall the whole college admission scandal that got some TV stars arrested. Well, Dr. Dre isn’t one of those cheating parents, and he made sure to say so.
“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!,” was the caption of a photo (that has since been deleted) of an elated Dr. Dre and his smirking seed, Truly Young.
And yes, Dr. Dre and Jimmy lovine donated $70 million to USC and launched the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy while Dre spoke at one of the school’s graduations – something to benefit all kids.
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Accepted To USC On Her Own, With No Jail Time was originally published on hiphopwired.com