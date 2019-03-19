Kelly Price Is Living Her Best Life: A Look At Her Recent Weight-Loss Transformation [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

There is no better way to see how far you’ve come on a weight-loss journey than to do a side-by-side photo. Singer Kelly Price, who has been transparent about her weight loss over the years, shared a side-by-side picture of herself from 2015 and 2019 to give herself a pat on the back, and to also encourage fans. The 45-year-old shared a photo of herself covered up in a dress from 2015 with a photo of herself in a one-piece swimsuit from recently.

“2015 VS 2019 From #OnceUponALife to #LivingMyBestLife,” she wrote. “There have been ups and downs. Rises and falls. Gains and Losses but the key is to never stop and to never give up! Slow and steady progress beats laying down and throwing in the towel any day!”

#KellyPrice shows off her new weight loss 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾☕️☕️👀 pic.twitter.com/wzUKvwsuJx — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) March 17, 2019

Back in 2016, Price talked about how losing her sister in 2014 caused her to gain weight again, but said that she chose to be recommit herself to her weight loss and would continue to do so.

“Sometimes you gotta lose to win. Sometimes you gotta gain to lose,” she said at the time. “I lost my sister in 2014 and was depressed and didn’t want to acknowledge it but it showed up on my body and I packed on weight that I hadn’t carried in years. I lost focus, lost perspective and gained bad habits and extra pounds.”

“I recommitted myself to LIVE and to take care of and respect the temple God gave me. The battle is everyday and it’s not easy but I’m doing it. Slow and steady with real life choices that I can follow for the rest of my life,” she added. “I’m excited about what my life is taking shape to look like physically, spiritually, emotionally and mentally! #ItsMyTime”

As Price shows, and we all know, losing weight and actually maintaining it requires a lifestyle change that you have to keep up for the rest of your life. It’s easy to pick up bad habits again. But the singer has come a very long way from where she began. Hit the flip to see her weight-loss transformation from over the years.

