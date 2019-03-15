5 Artists Who Transitioned From The Music Studio To The Big Screen

You know their lyrics. You know their sound. You also know that the following five artists who are talented producers, directors, writers, and actors behind some of your favorite movies and TV shows.

Boasting diverse portfolios, we salute the following talent who moved beyond rap music and entered into Hollywood business to secure more bread…

Queen Latifah: All hail the Queen. The Newark, New Jersey-born rapper, actress, philanthropist and beauty cosmetics maven is known for her hit single “Ladies First.” However, beyond rap music, Queen Latifah has a lot to brag about. She has been featured in the classic film Set It Off featuring Jada Pinkett-Smith and played a major role in the acclaimed TV sitcom, Living Single.

Ice Cube: He’s has been producing and acting for so long that we almost forgot he is a legendary rapper and focal point of NWA. With classic film franchises such as Friday and Barbershop blessing his portfolio, Ice Cube, who never seems to age, will go down in history as one of the best to merge all art forms.

Tupac Shakur: Although deceased, Tupac Shakur’s art still carries on. Many can debate about his death, but it is a universal understanding that his contributions to the music and movie space are like no other. With films such as Juice, Above the Rim, and Poetic Justice in his portfolio, the “Keep Ya Head Up” artist will always be remembered for his diverse talent and work left behind.

LL Cool J: Hip-Hop fans go crazy when LL Cool’s “I’m Bad” comes on the airwaves or at a dance party. His fans also feel the same way when they see movies that he is featured in. With movies such as In Too Deep, Any Given Sunday, and Krush Groove getting favorable mentions, you have to applaud the host of Lip Sync Battle for staying relevant. Imagine – we didn’t even mention his TV shows. He’s been putting in that work.

50 Cent: Fif has undeniable power and it is reflected in his acclaimed series Power. With top-notch acting, producing, and directing skills – see Den of Thieves and Get Rich or Die Trying – this Queens, New York phenomenon who had the underground hiphop world in a trance with his street classics like “Many Men,” “In Da Club” and “Wanksta” that have taken multitasking to a whole new level.

Posted 3 hours ago

