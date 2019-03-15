CLOSE
Entertainment News
Meet The Curly-Haired Cutie Holding Raz B Down Through This Distressful Millenium Tour

'Nailed' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Paul Redmond / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Earlier this week Raz B seemed triggered by his alleged sex abuser while on tour with B2K, but he’s keeping himself surrounded by his wifey.

Earlier this week, Raz B was spotted with his girlfriend Kalle Brookes. TMZ ran into the couple hours before the group took the stage in Rochester, NY. Raz B reveals to cameras that he does feel “unappreciated” by his group on tour, but he’s pushing through with hopes of better communication. He also hinted at getting stronger security.

 

According to IMDB, Kallee is a 31-year-old actress from Los Angeles. She’s appeared in over a dozen t.v. series.

It seems like Kallee Brookes and Raz B are in love. Good for them!

See photos of Kallee here.

B2K , Kallee Brookes , Raz B , relationships

