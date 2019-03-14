Meek Mill’s got one of the best redemption stories since his release from prison back in April of 2018. On March 14, it was announced that the “Championships” rapper will now have his own weekend in his home town of Philadelphia.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s “Millidelphia” for real, and no one deserves the honor more than Meek who consistently puts on for the city of Philadelphia, and the city is returning the love right back. Today, Philly officially announced that March 14 will now be known as Meek Mill Day and will serve as the kickoff for Meek Mill Weekend. The rapper received city and state proclamations personally from State Senator Sharif Street.

During the meeting, City Council president Darrel L. Clarke opened things up by blessing Meek with the city proclamation. The news of the honor comes right on the heels of Mill’s Motivation Tour stopping in Philadelphia for two shows beginning on Friday (Mar.15) and on Saturday. Now it will be an official holiday the “Litty” rapper, his fans and the residents can look forward to celebrating from now on.

🏆@MeekMill is honored for his contributions as a musical artist and criminal justice #reform advocate with his foundation, @REFORM pic.twitter.com/IexLZfkg9b — Roc Nation (@RocNation) March 14, 2019

His hometown is following in the city of Houston who also awarded Meek his own day both citing the honors come in recognition of music, philanthropic efforts and championing for criminal justice reform. Not many rappers can boast having their own days in two separate cities.

Congrats to Meek for the well-deserved honors from both cities.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Meek Mill’s Hometown of Philadelphia Is Honoring Him With ‘Meek Mill Weekend’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 23 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: