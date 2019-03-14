Apparently “The Boy Is Mine” Should Have Been A Duet Between Brandy And Adina Howard

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Adina Howard’s episode of Unsung recently aired on TV One. And if you were wondering why Adina kind of fell into obscurity, the episode certainly answers that question. The answer has a lot to do with a couple of other musicians from back in the day: Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men and Brandy.

Many of us know that Brandy and Wanya had a romantic relationship, in addition to their duet, “Broken Hearted.”

But there was a time when Adina involved herself in their union—whether knowingly or unknowingly. According to TV One’s Unsung, the narrator says, ‘As Adina began working on her second album, she found other ways to get in trouble, thanks to a liaison with Wanya of Boyz II Men, who as the time was dating Adina’s platinum-selling label mate, Brandy.”

Billy Moss, a producer, cosigned.

“Wanya met Adina and it’s on and poppin’. When you meet Adina, it’s on and poppin’.”

As a result of the overlap, Brandy and Adina ended up having words about the situation. Adina didn’t go into specifics but she said, “Two young ladies allowed their egos to get in the way and were kind of going through it about a guy.”

But the conflict spread beyond just Brandy and Wanya. There are reports that label executive Sylvia Rhone had a conversation with Howard about putting her relationship with Wanya to the side to focus on her album.

She didn’t exactly heed the advice. Instead, she conducted an interview with Wendy Williams. During that time she shared her opinions on both Brandy and Sylvia Rhone.

It wasn’t a prudent decision as Rhone was the one making decisions at the top of the label. As a result, Howard’s album was delayed indefinitely.

You can watch this portion of Adina Howard’s story in the video below.

