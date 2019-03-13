CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lori Loughlin

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

On Tuesday, dozens of celebs, parents, coaches and college prep executives were charged for carrying out a national conspiracy to get students into prestigious colleges and schools. Among the celebrities, were actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

RELATED: Dozens, Including Celebs, Charged In Alleged College Cheating Scandal

In Loughlin’s case, she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of using a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as members of the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport.

Since the news broke, people around the world have wasted no time in making fun of the fact that Aunt Becky from Full House is a criminal and and of course users had their share of funny memes to share.

If that’s not enough, Loughlin and Huffman’s fellow celebrities have wasted no time in making jokes about their recent criminal activity. Since news broke, stars like James Van Der Beek, Lena Dunham and Billy Eichner have tweeted their thoughts on the recent college scam involving the two.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal was originally published on radionowindy.com

aunt beck , college cheating scandal , memes

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close