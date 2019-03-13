The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On Tuesday, dozens of celebs, parents, coaches and college prep executives were charged for carrying out a national conspiracy to get students into prestigious colleges and schools. Among the celebrities, were actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

In Loughlin’s case, she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of using a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as members of the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport.

Since the news broke, people around the world have wasted no time in making fun of the fact that Aunt Becky from Full House is a criminal and and of course users had their share of funny memes to share.

Ah, Aunt Becky, how the tables have turned. pic.twitter.com/kohi5bpp5w — Michael Anthony Adams (@MichaelAdams317) March 12, 2019

When the FBI serves Lori Loughlin with a warrant pic.twitter.com/AGks2Fo7vc — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 12, 2019

When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail. pic.twitter.com/ouwPjstDnV — Travon Free (@Travon) March 12, 2019

Aunt Becky paid $500,000 to bribe her daughters' way into USC? A HALF A MILLION DOLLARS just to get them into USC? How bad were their grades and test scores? pic.twitter.com/dBpSpdrnnm — Ooooh Billy Billy Billy Billy (@Old_Billy_Baroo) March 12, 2019

Aunt Becky's spin-off show is gonna be so good pic.twitter.com/TRr7RrWHIm — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 12, 2019

They got Aunt Becky out here getting cuffed by the feds. We living in the worst of times. pic.twitter.com/HPAxk0fFsX — Rudio87 (@Rudio87) March 12, 2019

OF COURSE Aunt Becky had to commit fraud to get her kids into college. We all know these two were going to grow up to be dumb as hell. pic.twitter.com/ln5n2pPLrl — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) March 12, 2019

Aunt Becky apparently learned nothing from the DJ's SAT nightmare episode pic.twitter.com/fUxnv4ekUu — ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕪𝕒 (@ChayaBaliga) March 12, 2019

First Aunt Becky witness called to the stand pic.twitter.com/ENEPkOPJBE — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2019

If that’s not enough, Loughlin and Huffman’s fellow celebrities have wasted no time in making jokes about their recent criminal activity. Since news broke, stars like James Van Der Beek, Lena Dunham and Billy Eichner have tweeted their thoughts on the recent college scam involving the two.

If only there was a succinct turn of phrase these kids could have used to inform their parents they were not desirous of their life path… https://t.co/cxOTDI5J1B — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) March 12, 2019

all the people involved in this college scam should have gathered their money and started a small elite college where Lori Loughlin teaches a class on smiling — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) March 12, 2019

JUDITH LIGHT GOT ME WAIT LISTED AT TUFTS — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 12, 2019

Look, it’s not the biggest problem in the world but I would not have gotten into Dartmouth without Mo’nique. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 12, 2019

