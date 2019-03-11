Pastor John Gray Denies Sleeping With Another Woman, ‘I Had An Emotional Affair’

Remember that sermon when Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer alluded to the famed pastor having an affair? Well, Pastor Gray admitted to the affair, but not exactly what we all thought went down during an appearance on The Real. According to the servant of the Lord, he had an “emotional affair” when began to confide in a woman outside of his wife about their marriage. And said he was in the woman’s presence once.

In case you missed it, Aventer blamed the devil for sending a “strange woman” into her husband’s life with whom, he allegedly had an affair during a sermon at their Relentless Church in Texas.

“And then I prayed for them and him and then the devil loses,” she said condemning evil spirits for her husband’s infidelities. “Because what’s not going to happen is you tell me that I’m going to lose my purpose because someone whispered to a ’16-year-old John’. The devil is a lie. I’m standing with my husband, and you can go on back to the pits of hell where you came from.”

However, Pastor Gray is adamant he didn’t sleep or gather a child with anyone else. Hopefully they’re in a better place and Gray doesn’t confide with anyone else.

Shamika Sanders Posted 21 hours ago

