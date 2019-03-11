Steph And Ayesha Curry Foundation Launches Scholarship Program For Girls Interested In STEM

Via Madamenoire:

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have launched a scholarship program specifically for girls who are interested in science, technology, education and math (STEM) careers. The Steph and Ayesha Curry Foundation will award a $30,000 scholarship annually to a young lady from the Bay area in California.

The idea for the scholarship was inspired by 9-year-old Riley Morrison who questioned Curry about why the shoes from his Under Armour sneaker collection weren’t available in the girls’ section on the Under Armour website and why they didn’t come in girls’ sizes. The Golden State Warriors guard collaborated with Morrison and designed the latest shoe in his sneaker line, the Curry 6 United We Win shoe. Since he didn’t feel comfortable profiting from her design, he decided that the profits will fund a scholarship.

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (

At last night’s game (Mar. 8) against the Denver Nuggets, the first-ever recipient of the scholarship, Vivian Wu, was announced and awarded. She has a 4.2 GPA and has completed over 300 hours of community service, so she is definitely a worthy recipient.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The scholarship will be disbursed over a two-year period and requires that the recipient take two or more STEM-related classes and maintains a 3.0 GPA while in college.

We are thrilled to announce the inaugural foundation scholarship recipient, Vivian Wu. She is a senior at Oakland Tech where she boasts a 4.2 GPA and has completed 300+ hrs of community service as an advocate for marginalized communities, including survivors of domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/XE4F76a3x2 — SC30, Inc. (@SC30inc) March 9, 2019

.@StephenCurry30 wasn't comfortable profiting off Riley's shoe design, so he went to @UnderArmour and turned it into a scholarship that will impact girls for years to come. #RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/d72fvkP9E7 — SC30, Inc. (@SC30inc) March 8, 2019

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Steph And Ayesha Curry Foundation Launches Scholarship Program For Girls Interested In STEM was originally published on getuperica.com

Related

Get Up! Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: