Via Madamenoire:
Stephen and Ayesha Curry have launched a scholarship program specifically for girls who are interested in science, technology, education and math (STEM) careers. The Steph and Ayesha Curry Foundation will award a $30,000 scholarship annually to a young lady from the Bay area in California.
The idea for the scholarship was inspired by 9-year-old Riley Morrison who questioned Curry about why the shoes from his Under Armour sneaker collection weren’t available in the girls’ section on the Under Armour website and why they didn’t come in girls’ sizes. The Golden State Warriors guard collaborated with Morrison and designed the latest shoe in his sneaker line, the Curry 6 United We Win shoe. Since he didn’t feel comfortable profiting from her design, he decided that the profits will fund a scholarship.
Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (
At last night’s game (Mar. 8) against the Denver Nuggets, the first-ever recipient of the scholarship, Vivian Wu, was announced and awarded. She has a 4.2 GPA and has completed over 300 hours of community service, so she is definitely a worthy recipient.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The scholarship will be disbursed over a two-year period and requires that the recipient take two or more STEM-related classes and maintains a 3.0 GPA while in college.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- “I Didn’t Think That I Would Live Through That.” Tami Roman Details Being Kidnapped, Held Hostage And Sexually Abused [VIDEO]
- YBN Almighty Jay Caught The Fade, Robbed By NYC Goons [VIDEO]
- Meagan Good Responds To Throwback Picture Of Khloe Kardashian Walking Her On A Leash
Steph And Ayesha Curry Foundation Launches Scholarship Program For Girls Interested In STEM was originally published on getuperica.com