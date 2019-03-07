Chance The Rapper Getting Married This Weekend, Reveals He Met His Chi-Town Sweetie At Age 9

Chance The Rapper is telling a beautiful story about his beautiful fiancee. The Chi-Town rapper revealed on social media that he’s getting married this weekend to his longtime love Kirsten Corley.

Chance posted an adorable throwback of Kirsten on Twitter Wednesday and along with it, the origin story about how they met.

According to Chancellor, he met Kristen when he was 9-years-old and saw her and two other girls lip-synching at his mother’s job as though they were members of Destiny’s Child.“

STORYTIME: So this photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife! In the year 2003, my mom used to work as a real estate agent at a black-owned franchise called Re/Max Exclusive Properties. One night, she took, my dad and my brother and I to one of her office parties to get better acquainted with her co-workers.”

“I was 9 [years] old at the time so I was prolly oblivious to what was going on,” he continued, later adding, “BUT THEN… out of nowhere, we were told to make room, to spread out and make a circle for a presentation. This is when my memory comes back in a photographic manner. We were instructed to make way for an exclusive performance by DESTINY’S CHILD.”

Chance claims he was so taken aback by Kirsten, “the prettiest girl he’d ever seen” that he froze, even when his father asked him to dance like Michael Jackson which he commonly did at talent shows.

“Young me was shy,” wrote Chance, “This wasn’t the time or place. Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It’s cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl.”

Now Chance says he’s finally dancing with Kirsten at their wedding.“

This is my destiny,” wrote Chance.

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

Chance and Kirsten who have an adorable baby girl, Kensli, got engaged last summer.

How sweet of a story is that?

We can’t wait to see Chance get his dance on with his lady and we can’t wait to see that wedding.

