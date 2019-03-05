5 Times Rappers Name-Checked Eva Mendes In Songs

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We don’t see much of Eva Mendes these days. The actress has stepped out of the limelight and into fashion and building a family with husband Ryan Gosling.

But, once upon a time the actress was a sought after leading lady, staring alongside Will Smith in “Hitch” and making an appearance in the “Fast & Furious” Franchise.

Many men lusted after the Cuban-American cutie, so much so that a few rappers spit a bar or two about Eva. Check out our favorite mentions below:

1. “I Know You Don’t Love Me” – Tony Yayo ft. G-Unit

2. “Jellyfish” – Ghostface Killah ft. Cappadonna, Shawn Wigs & Trife Da God

3. “Swordfish” – Da$H

4. “Champagne For Everybody” – Joyner Lucas

5. “Favela Love” – Talib Kweli ft. Seu Jorge

Happy Birthday Ms. Mendes!

