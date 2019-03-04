CLOSE
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Pay Tribute To Luke Perry

On Monday, actor Luke Perry, best known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210 and recurring role on The CW’s Riverdale died after suffering a massive stroke last week.

Shortly after news broke, many celebs took to social media to remember the TV icon. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Perry’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth said:

“My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.”

Below more of Perry’s BH 90210 co-stars, including Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris along with other celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Connie Britton shared their condolences and memories of Perry.

