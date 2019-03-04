‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Pay Tribute To Luke Perry

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
On Monday, actor Luke Perry, best known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210 and recurring role on The CW’s Riverdale died after suffering a massive stroke last week.
Shortly after news broke, many celebs took to social media to remember the TV icon. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Perry’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth said:
“My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.”
Below more of Perry’s BH 90210 co-stars, including Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris along with other celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Connie Britton shared their condolences and memories of Perry.
