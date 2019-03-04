‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Pay Tribute To Luke Perry

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On Monday, actor Luke Perry, best known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210 and recurring role on The CW’s Riverdale died after suffering a massive stroke last week.

Shortly after news broke, many celebs took to social media to remember the TV icon. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Perry’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth said:

“My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.”

Below more of Perry’s BH 90210 co-stars, including Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris along with other celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Connie Britton shared their condolences and memories of Perry.

Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry. Old friend and always. I am heartbroken that you’re gone. You were one of the good ones. #RIPLukePerry — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) March 4, 2019

Dearest Luke- I am so heart broken and at a loss for words. You my friend were a mighty soul and have left your mark. My love and prayers to the family and all who loved you. RIP — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) March 4, 2019

Absolutely devastating news. Luke Perry~ you left us way too soon. Such a kind soul. My prayers are with his family and dear friends. 💔 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry. My heart hurts for your family❤️ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry. My teen crush. I’m glad I got to tell you. Sheepishly red faced and all. You were lovely and you gave great hugs. Grateful to witness and experience your kindness and warmth. #RestInPeace love. Blessings to your family. — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) March 4, 2019

With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.

RIP, deari… https://t.co/OvqjOm2mqK pic.twitter.com/HktgGQinVy — Christine Elise (@celisemccarthy) March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

