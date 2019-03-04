Terry Crews Apologizes After Backlash Over Calling Children Of Same-Sex Parents “Severely Malnourished”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

In the recent wake of #MeToo actor Terry Crews has used his platform to speak out against the ills of sexual misconduct, being that he has been a victim in the past.

But his tweets backfired over the weekend once the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star suggested that children of same-sex couples were missing out because the presence of a father is severely needed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The actor seemed to take issue with a New York Times piece written by human rights lawyer Derecka PurnelI, which took a deep dive on Obama’s summit to commemorate the anniversary of My Brother’s Keeper, an initiative to help strengthen the lives of young men from underserved communities.

SEE ALSO: 50 Cent Doubles Down On Tasteless Attack Against Terry Crews

For his part, Crews tweeted that he believed a woman had no place in a conversation that centered on how to raise men.

If a successful black man can’t advise the black male youth of the next generation, who will? THE STREET. That’s who. Why Does Obama Scold Black Boys? https://t.co/p7RIFzS2sO — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 24, 2019

“I’ve reiterated many times that same-sex couples and single parents can successfully raise a child,” Crews tweeted Saturday. “But I believe paternal AND maternal love are like vitamins and minerals to humanity. No matter where you get that paternal and maternal love. MY purpose is to give paternal love.”

The conversation had a layered build up as Crews’ positioning rubbed up against many members and supporters of the LGBTQ community.

By throwing in gender roles and what a man is required to do garnered backlash from those who wanted Crews to take accountability.

“Love is not gendered. a child will not starve with only one gender loving them,” a Twitter user named Rach wrote in a tweet responding to Crews’ statement.

In a now deleted Tweet, Crews responded, “But they will be severely malnourished.”

I apologize to anyone who was hurt by my “severely malnourished” tweet. It was in response to someone who said kids wouldn’t “starve”. It was poorly worded so I deleted it. — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 1, 2019

After numerous calls to retract what he said, the actor decided to apologize.

“I apologize to anyone who was hurt by my ‘severely malnourished’ tweet. It was in response to someone who said that kids wouldn’t ‘starve,’” he wrote in response to the backlash over his statement. “It was poorly worded so I deleted it.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: