The Video For Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Please Me” Collab is Here!

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are a pair that don’t disappoint.

Their latest collaboration “Please Me,” left the TL horny, HORNY and now, their music video does not disappoint.

We find the singer and rapper at a taquiera late night in Los Angeles after the “let out.” Cardi’s banging body caught Bruno off guard mid-taco and the tantalizing foreplay begins from there.

Peep the video below.

tkminspired Posted 1 hour ago

