Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Video For Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Please Me” Collab is Here!

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are a pair that don’t disappoint.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Their latest collaboration “Please Me,” left the TL horny, HORNY and now, their music video does not disappoint.

We find the singer and rapper at a taquiera late night in Los Angeles after the “let out.” Cardi’s banging body caught Bruno off guard mid-taco and the tantalizing foreplay begins from there.

Peep the video below.

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Video For Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Please Me” Collab is Here! was originally published on 92q.com

Bruno Mars , cardi b

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close