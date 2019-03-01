Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Cardi B and Bruno Mars are a pair that don’t disappoint.
Their latest collaboration “Please Me,” left the TL horny, HORNY and now, their music video does not disappoint.
We find the singer and rapper at a taquiera late night in Los Angeles after the “let out.” Cardi’s banging body caught Bruno off guard mid-taco and the tantalizing foreplay begins from there.
Peep the video below.
The Video For Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Please Me” Collab is Here! was originally published on 92q.com