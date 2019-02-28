Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Tyga who is notorious for leasing vehicles and not paying for them is being sued for a Ferrari, and Rolls Royce TMZ reports.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Last weekend the “Taste” rapper was dragged out of Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party for making a scene about his leased luxury Maybach being repossessed after he defaulted on the $6,000 monthly payment. Turns out that was the least of his worries, TMZ obtained documents stating Midway Rent-A-Car is suing Tyga because he stopped making payments on a 2012 Ferrari 458 Spider and a 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost back in 2016.
Per TMZ:
Midway Rent-A-Car says, in docs obtained by TMZ, the rapper leased a 2012 Ferrari 458 Spider and a 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost back in 2016. However, as he’s wont to do, Tyga stopped making payments before the lease ended … according to Midway.
The rental company says both rides got repo’d, but Tyga still owes almost $44k on the Ferrari and more than $84k on the Rolls. Grand total — $127,789.73.
Despite multiple attempts to collect, the rental company claims Tyga hasn’t squared up … so it’s suing him for the full amount plus attorney fees and interest.
T-Raww clearly is living beyond his means, no wonder Kylie Jenner checked out especially after repo men coming for her because of her ex-boyfriend’s finance issues.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Dead at 66
- All The Beautiful Photos Of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Daughter [PHOTOS]
- KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous Dies After Putting Crystal Meth In Anus
—
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty
Habitual Repo Victim Tyga Sued For Over $128K In Broken Luxury Car Leases was originally published on hiphopwired.com