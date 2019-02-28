Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Working On A Roc-A-Fella Biopic

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Roc-A-Fella Records made a significant cultural impact from 1996 to 2004 and beyond. The label’s three founders, Dame Dash, Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Jay-Z have all becoming landmarks in regards to business and spreading out business aspirations beyond the music industry. Since his return to the spotlight, Burke has made it his mission to remind the world of the legacy he helped create – from his clothing label to his latest venture: a Roc-A-Fella biopic.

Biggs sat down for an interview with REVOLT TV where he was asked if Roc-A-Fella will follow the current Hollywood trend of taking iconic musical figures and labels and turn them into films for the silver screen.

“Yeah, I’m working on it now,” Burke responded. He broke down the plot of the movie which is right in line with the mafioso aspects that inspired the brand from it’s first release, 1996’s Reasonable Doubt. He explained how his story and that of Jay and Dame would be told similar to that of The Godfather, Part II. It would detail the obstacles that marred the trio’s upbringing in Brooklyn and Harlem which led to the birth of the label. We think there’s definitely going to be a few scenes where majors would reject Hov’s debut album.

“It’ll probably be separate stories of JAY, Damon, and myself. Showing us as kids to understand what we’ve went through—the pain and hardships,” Burke said. “Being evicted, living in a shelter, and staying in people’s houses and floors for two years. JAY losing his father at four years old when his father left him. Dame losing his mom at 14 years old and having to put himself through private school… there were a lot of hardships and things we went through that actually gave us strength.”

There’s no official word on when or if the film will hit production but Burke has been making a name for himself within the film industry. He executive produced the film O.G. which recently premiered on HBO starring Jeffrey Wright.

Hopefully Dame Dash’s recent apology plays into a reconciliation where the Roc-A-Fella brothers take over Hollywood the same way they did music.

