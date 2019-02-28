Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A day after she revealed that she was taking her talents back to Black Planet (what’s up to everybody that had a comment book known as a G-Spot), Solange took to social media on Wednesday night to tease new music from her upcoming album.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Whatever Solange is planning, her Black Planet page has a few festival dates and not much else except what makes out to be a poem, dedicated to Stay-flo starched down jeans, zydeco and referring to everything as “ho”. A Third Ward that seems so far away yet so close at the same damn time. Whatever Solo is planning, it’s jamming like MF’er!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Solange Teases New Music From Upcoming Album was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related

Brandon Caldwell Posted 12 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: