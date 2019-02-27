Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have settled their differences when it comes to their daughter Dream at least.
According to TMZ, they agreed to joint custody. Rob has had 2-year-old Dream around 70% of the time. The pair are also not allowed to trash each other in the public eye.
Putting their agreement into action, both parties took to social media to release nice statements about each other.
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Settle Child Custody Case was originally published on 92q.com