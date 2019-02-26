Gary’s Tea: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Back With Ex-Girlfriend, Gayle King Opens Up About Still Being Hurt By Infidelity & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s only been a week since Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that Thompson is now back with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Jordyn Craig.

He mentioned that since they have a child together she always has a spare mattress for him and how a lot of woman always are there for the father of their children. Eva Marcille mentioned that it isn’t true because with her situation she isn’t friends with her baby dad.

In other news, Gayle King recently did an interview with Vanity Fair and opened up about the fact that she’s still hurt by the infidelity of her ex-husband. Reports state that King walked in on her and she’s still hurt by it.

