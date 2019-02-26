Married Preacher Under Fire After Sex Tape With Multiple Women Leaks

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Joshua Holmes went viral a couple months ago after female followers began calling the internet preacher and prophet “Jesus in the flesh.” According to Christian Post, Holmes is now making headlines after being captured on several different video recordings doing explicit sexual activities with women that are not his wife.

Media personality, Larry Reid spoke about the recordings that have been shared on several social media platforms.

Reid said, “This is a sex tape. This is a sexual escapade captured on the phone.”

Holmes has been criticized in the past and defended by his followers that say he heals.

On Facebook one of his followers said, “For all you haters if you don’t know Prophet Joshua Holmes you ain’t got the Holy Spirit. That’s all I gotta say. He is changing lives every day. He is Jesus in the flesh. He is very tangible. He’s got the power of God on him.”

Some members that used to follow Holmes are now calling him a fraud. When Christian Post reached out to Holmes he didn’t immediately respond. His manager didn’t speak out either, but Holmes has continued to appear on shows that cater to the Black Christian audience.

We will keep you updated on this story as more information comes out.

