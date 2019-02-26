CLOSE
Trina Braxton Hints At Marriage To New Boo Von Scales [PHOTOS]

2019 Trumpet Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

via MadameNoire.com:

At the end of last year, Trina Braxton posted a picture of her kissing a new man named Von Scales. Essentially, it was an announcement that she was now booed up. Since then, the two have gone on quite a few adventures together, including Trina attending football games at the University of Missouri in support of Scales’ son, Brendan.

Now, a recent Instagram post has people wondering if the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level of commitment.

Peep the caption, y’all: “soon to be stepson.”

 

Does this mean that Trina might take that trip down the aisle once again? With these celebrities and their coy games, you can never be too sure but this is a pretty strong indicator. Not to mention the way Trina and Von have been hanging in the past few months, I wouldn’t be surprised.

Check out more flicks of the couple below…

 

View this post on Instagram

@rams team house with my boo @vonscales! Go Rams!!!

A post shared by Trina Braxton (@trinabraxton1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Me and my Boo @vonscales for the @trumpetawards.

A post shared by Trina Braxton (@trinabraxton1) on

 

 

Trina Braxton

