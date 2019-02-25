Columbus Woman Kills Her Sister After Heated Argument

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Missy B on JoyColumbus.com:

A woman is dead after allegedly being shot and killed by her sister early Saturday morning in northeast Columbus, Ohio police say, according to Fox 28.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Just around 3:00 a.m., on East 13th Avenue, two sisters were fighting when one got a gun and opened fire, per police. Police said they still don’t know what they were fighting about.

Investigators said when they arrived at the home, they found Sade Carrie Garner, 32, lying in the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced Garner dead ten minutes later.

Garner’s sister, Anjoure Lawrence, 35, was taken into custody and is now charged with murder. Police are continuing to investigate.

A woman is dead after being shot and killed by her sister early Saturday morning in northeast Columbus, police say. (WSYX/WTTE)

This is the 13th homicide of 2019.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: