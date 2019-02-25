Rickey Smiley & Family Go Live From Rollercoaster At Busch Gardens [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Rickey Smiley and his kids took a trip to Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay as family tradition, but this time around they were also celebrating Malik’s 26-4 sports record.
Watch below to see their reactions to one of their favorite rollercoasters and more.
