Rickey Smiley & Family Go Live From Rollercoaster At Busch Gardens [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley & Malik

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley and his kids took a trip to Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay as family tradition, but this time around they were also celebrating Malik’s 26-4 sports record. 

Watch below to see their reactions to one of their favorite rollercoasters and more. 

 

Malik , Rickey Smiley

