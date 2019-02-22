New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In Florida Prostitution Sting

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a headline you probably weren’t expecting to read today, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a warrant out for his arrest.

Kraft was named in a recent prostitution, human trafficking sting operation in Jupiter, Florida where authorities say the 77-year-old Kraft will be charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution. They also allege he’s solicited a prostitute on at least two separate occasions.

TMZ reports that cops have obtained evidence from a body cam video and surveillance that has been done over the last several months.

Kraft purchased the Patriots back in 1994, and has been at the helm of the NFL’s most successful dynasty of the 21st century as the team has won six Super Bowl titles and made an appearance in 10 Super Bowls since he took over. His spotlight has come up major in the hip-hop world as well as being an advocate of Meek Mill‘s Justice Reform program and proudly rocks a CHAMPIONSHIPS chain as seen pictured.

