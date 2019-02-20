Next Man Mary J. Blige Dates Must Make More Money Than Her: “I’m Not Taking Care Of Any More Men” [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

While speaking with DJ Ace on BBC Radio 1Xtra recently, Mary J. Blige was asked about whether or not she is dating. And while the 48-year-old star would remain mum about whether or not she is out on the prowl again, when she was asked what it would take for a man to be able to shoot his shot with her, she was quick to respond.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Well he has to have more money than me, that’s for sure,” she said. “Because I’m not taking care of any more men.”

The reference to taking care of men in her past, of course, is about Blige’s contentious divorce with Kendu Isaacs, which she filed for in 2016. She was paying him $30,000 every month in temporary spousal support, and he made an attempt in court to seek out $65,000, which was rejected.

During their marriage, he was spending her money (about $420,000 worth) on travel expenses that she would find out later involved a woman he was having an affair with. She also claimed she paid for the Mercedes-Benz he was driving, among other gifts, and because she was the breadwinner in their relationship, she racked up a lot of debt, which came out to more than $10,000,000. The divorce was finally settled last year.

SEE ALSO: Mary J. Blige Is An Agent of The Apocalypse In Latest Trailer To ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Despite the rough ending to their relationship, Blige did tell DJ Ace that she hasn’t completely given up on the idea of love and marriage. She’s just trying to protect herself better.

“I’m not jaded but I’m very careful right now,” she said. “I love my freedom. I love being single right now. I’m in a great place. I’m not in a rush!”

With that being said, if you’re interested, make sure you’re making more than Blige (who has a net worth of at least $20 million), and please, don’t jump in her direct messages on social media. She doesn’t like that.

“I don’t even go to my DMs so stop sending sh-t to my DMs!” she said.

For the record though, Blige is rumored to be dating a man she was photographed with while in London for the BAFTA Awards. As we previously reported, the unidentified man “accompanied Blige to the BAFTAs: Vogue x Tiffany Fashion and Film afterparty, traveling there in his bulletproof Mercedes and with his security team.” Doesn’t sound like he’ll have any trouble paying the bills.

Check out the interview below!

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: