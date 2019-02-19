Ex-NFL Seattle Seahawks Player Shot To Death Over Parking Spot

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

T.J. Cunningham was drafter by the Seattle Seahawks in 1996. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old was fatally shot to death after arguing with a neighbor over a parking spot.

Officials state that Cunningham and 31-year-old, Marcus Johnson who lives across the street wanted to meet at Eaglecrest High School to settle the beef. Johnson bought a gun and Cunningham didn’t have a weapon with him.

Cunningham was shot several times and died from his wounds. He leaves behind his wife and five children, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his family.

Johnson has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and cops found the gun that was used in this incident. Cunningham only played nine games for the Seahawks before suffering a knee injury that ended his career. We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers.

