Keshia Pulliam’s Ex-Husband Ed Hartwell Reportedly Married His Mistress

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

Ed Hartwell, the ex-husband of actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, allegedly wed his mistress Tonya Carroll, Bossip reports. Speculation emerged after Tonya posted a few photos implying she exchanged nuptials with the ex NFL athlete.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Carroll captioned a photo of herself in a monogrammed “Mrs. Hartwell” robe with the hashtags #destiny and #madetoluvya. She also changed her Instagram profile name to Mrs. Tonya Hartwell.

SEE ALSO: Is Black Tony Dating Keisha Knight-Pulliam? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed and Tonya welcomed a child before his divorce from Keshia was finalized.

Keshia and Ed’s messy split caught the attention of the press for months. The pair were married in January of 2016. Just a few months later, Keshia allegedly found out about Ed filing for divorce online with the rest of the world in July of the same year. The divorce announcement was made just after Keshia revealed the estranged couple was expecting. Both sides of the aisle threw accusations, with Ed faulting Keshia for their strained marriage for desiring a child shortly after marriage. Keshia blamed Ed’s infidelity.

With their divorce pending, Ed demanded a paternity test for their daughter, Ella Grace. The results proved that Ed was indeed, the father of the child.

Their marriage was officially over two years later in August of 2018. The “Cosby Show” star won full custody of their daughter, and Ed was ordered to pay $3,007 in child support.

Pulliam went on to tell press that she had an awkward birthing experience when a nurse mistook her for a woman of low economic status.

‘So I guess she saw this little black girl with the little baby by herself and on the door, I didn’t realize that they’d put like a faux last name and the last name was Brown,’ Pulliam explained on her podcast at the time.

”So I guess she saw “Miss Brown” and was like, ‘She probably needs some WIC’ and insurance services.

Pulliam explained she abruptly cut the woman off saying, ‘Ma’am, I have excellent insurance but thank you.’

Check out Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s baby girl below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: